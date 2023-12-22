Kenya: Kerugoya County Referral Hospital Conducts Its First Spinal Surgery

Nairobi — The Kerugoya County Referral Hospital in Kirinyaga has successfully conducted its first Spinal Surgery.

The announcement was made by Governor Anne Waiguru who commended the surgical team who carried out the complicated operation.

Waiguru termed the operation a medical milestone.

"We thank the surgical team led by Oluoch for this Medical Milestone that gives hope to our patients. I prayerfully wish the patient a speedy recovery," she said.

Commenting on the milestone, Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha said the operation is a testament of the successes of devolution.

She emphasized the collaborative efforts between the National Government and County Governments in serving Kenyans.

"This medical stride is a testament to the gains of devolution and to the cordial working relationship between the National Government, the Ministry of Health and the County Governments and the Council of Governors," she said.

Nakhumicha underscored the Health Ministry's commitment to supporting counties through initiatives such as the National Equipment Support Program to ensure health services, are conveniently available to all, promoting accessibility and quality healthcare across the nation.