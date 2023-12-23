Angola: Musical Event Pays Tribute to Dom Caetano

18 December 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Angolan musician Dom Caetano was honoured Sunday in the Province of Luanda at the closing of the 2023 season of "Muzonguê da Tradição" musical event, for his contribution to the dissemination and preservation of Angolan music.

The event, which brings together national artists who have marked important moments in the history of Angolan popular music, also featured the Movimento band, the singers Calabeto, Augusto Chacaya and Maya Cool.

In the style that characterises him, Dom Caetano performed several songs from his repertoire and promised to continue contributing to Angolan culture with the aim of passing on his legacy to the next generation.

The dancing, accompanied by the tasting of various Angolan dishes and delicacies took those present on a journey into the past, in a friendly atmosphere.

This year was marked by few events, with the first edition of 2023 only taking place in May, with Os Kiezos, Calabeto, Robertinho, Augusto Chacayá, Eddy Tussa, Fiel Didi, Lolito da Paixão and Suzanito, and in July there was Os Jovens do Prenda OrchestraIn October, it hosted the Gingas do Maculusso, Lulas da Paixão, Tony do Fumo Filho and Banda Movimento.

"Muzonguê da Tradição" is a musical event that began in February 2007 with the aim of promoting, disseminating and enhancing Angolan music. In the initial phase, the event had the partnership of Angola's state radio station (RNA), with the Caldo do Poeira project.

