Zimbabwe: ZRP in Heavy Deployment to Curb Crime, Accidents During Festive Season

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) will be out in full force during this festive season when crime rates and road accidents rise.

In his festive season statement, Police Commissioner General Godwin Matanga said there will be a strict vehicle blitz on all roads.

This is due to the increase in traffic flow on the country's roads.

"Road traffic accidents and violations of road rules and regulations take centre stage during this period.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police will therefore deploy police officers to conduct roadblocks, traffic blitz, stop and search, motorised, cycle and foot patrols throughout the country to curb crime, road traffic accidents and maintain law and order as the public merry make in the spirit of Unity Day, Christmas and New Year.

"My office urges motorists to cooperate with police officers on deployment in order to take action on errant drivers and other law breaches.

Matanga said his office will also take action on reports of corruption on the country's roads and other traffic enforcement points by both drivers and police officers.

"I have directed all Officers Commanding Police Provinces to ensure that all defective or road unworthy vehicles are impounded for the safety of travellers. In this vein, no pirate taxis will be allowed to pass through Police checkpoints," he said.

The police also urged transporters to be responsible and play their part in ensuring road safety.

Vehicles on the roads should be certified fit to carry passengers from one place to another.

"Drivers of both public and private vehicles should not speed, overload or mix goods with passengers, among other road traffic offences.

"As the rain season has just started, I plead with the motoring public to exercise caution as some roads are slippery.

"Motorists should not attempt to cross flooded rivers and bridges to curb drowning incidents."

He further cautioned Public Service Vehicle Operators, both local and cross border to minimise night travelling as most fatal road traffic accidents are being recorded at night due to vision and observation challenges.

He also warned the public to be alert and safety conscious to curb cases of robbery, murder and other crimes.

"I, therefore, implore families, business people and institutions to avoid carrying or keeping large sums of money at home or offices to curb robbery cases.

"I, therefore, implore families, business people and institutions to avoid carrying or keeping large sums of money at home or offices to curb robbery cases.

"The safety and security of children should also be prioritised during this period.

"As the nation steps up the fight against drug and substance abuse in the country, may I urge the public to continue giving my office information on drug barons and suppliers for the law to take its course."

The Commissioner General warned those operating unlicensed liquor outlets or shebeens.

He said owners of liquor outlets are enjoined to conduct their business within the parameters of their respective licences.

