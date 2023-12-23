Zimbabwe: Cyclists Meli Ndlovu, Dube Arrive in Bulawayo After 865 Kilometer Bicycle Ride to Create Awareness On Drug Abuse

23 December 2023
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Voa

South Africa-based Zimbabwean cyclist Meli Ndlovu and his colleagues arrived in the country's second largest city, Bulawayo, on Wednesday amid pomp and fanfare after travelling 865 kilometers to raise awareness about dangers of drugs and illicit substances that are ravaging communities in the southern African nation.

Ndlovu was in the company of Pressmore Musundi and Rollan Dube, who left Midrand early Monday morning and were accompanied by six other cyclists along the Johannesburg/Bulawayo highway before reaching the Musina/Beitbridge border.

Ndlovu said, "We have made it in three days. It was a very had trip because along the way Pressmore could not continue with the ride due to fatigue. We are creating awareness about dangers of drug and substance abuse in Zimbabwe. Let's all say 'no' to drugs."

His colleague Rolland Dube added that "we are happy that we have arrived in Bulawayo and raised awareness about drug and substance abuse."

Ndlovu became famous when he cycled from Midrand, South Africa, to Bulawayo in less than two days in 2021. City authorities, local politicians and some traditionalists welcomed Ndlovu and Dube at the Large City Hall.

Drugs and substances like nyaope, njengu and others have crippled some families amid worsening economic problems in Zimbabwe.

