Africa: Afcon 2024 - the Golden Boot Favourites

Considering recent history as well as current form, here are some players to keep an eye on in the 2024 African Cup of Nations.

Vincent Aboubakar

The Cameroonian striker, a top scorer at previous AFCONs, is to look out for. Abubakar has scored in key games and will strive to lead his country to success in 2024.

He's talented and experienced enough to score well again.

Victor Osimhen

The striker has been playing well and is dangerous around the post.

Victor Osimhen is considered a top European athlete. Osimhen is a national icon and a star player for Nigeria.

Sadio Mane

As one of the AFCON top scorers, he will be one of several Senegalese players who will try to score the goals their team needs to win the competition in 2024. He has been productive in the qualification round so far, so he is a top scorer favourite.