Africa: Afcon 2024 - the Golden Boot Favourites

23 December 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)

Considering recent history as well as current form, here are some players to keep an eye on in the 2024 African Cup of Nations.

Vincent Aboubakar

The Cameroonian striker, a top scorer at previous AFCONs, is to look out for. Abubakar has scored in key games and will strive to lead his country to success in 2024.

He's talented and experienced enough to score well again.

Victor Osimhen

The striker has been playing well and is dangerous around the post.

Victor Osimhen is considered a top European athlete. Osimhen is a national icon and a star player for Nigeria.

Sadio Mane

As one of the AFCON top scorers, he will be one of several Senegalese players who will try to score the goals their team needs to win the competition in 2024. He has been productive in the qualification round so far, so he is a top scorer favourite.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.