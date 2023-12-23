Kenya: NHIF Reforms Will Boost Uhc Roll-Out, President Ruto Says

MelodyChironda/allAfrica
The Aga Khan University Hospital (file photo)
23 December 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Presidential Communication Service

Uasin Gishu — President William Ruto says the government is revamping the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) to accelerate the realisation of Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

The head of state indicated that the government is committed to offering Kenyans affordable and all-inclusive public health insurance.

He noted that majority of Kenyans who are not in formal employment will now be expected to pay Sh300 monthly NHIF contributions down from Sh500 and stated that the government will pay for those who are not able.

"No Kenyan will have to sell their property to access healthcare," he observed.

He made the remarks on Friday when he distributed Christmas gifts to residents of Turbo Constituency and neighbouring areas at his Sugoi home, Uasin Gishu County.

During the event, the President said the government will continue implementing programmes that will expand opportunities for Kenyans citing the Affordable Housing Programme and the Financial Inclusion Fund (Hustler Fund).

"So far, more than 120,000 people have been employed in the housing programme," said President Ruto.

He asked Kenyans to take advantage of the Hustler Fund to start and support viable income-generating activities.

The government, he added, will continue to reform the sector to increase food production.

Reforms in the sector, he observed, have seen a 40 per cent increase in food production this year compared to last year.

"I want to thank farmers for taking advantage of reforms, including the reduction of fertiliser prices from Sh7,000 to Sh2,500. We will continue to reform the sector to further improve production," he said.

