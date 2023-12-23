Kenya: James Tembur Appointed NYS Director General to Replace Matilda Sakwa

Nairobi — President William Ruto has appointed James Kipsiele Tembur as the new Director-General of the National Youth Service (NYS).

The head of state in a gazette notice dated December 19 mandated Kipsiele to serve at the helm of NYS for a period of three years starting December 20.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by section 16 (1) of the National Youth Service Act, 1, William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defense Forces, appoint--James Kipsiele Tembur to be the Director-General of the National Youth Service, for three (3) years," read the gazette notice.

Kipsiele's appointment followed a rigorous vetting process that saw him picked as the suitable candidate for the position.

NYS had in November shortlisted five candidates including Anjere Alfred, Nelson Njiri, Humphrey Okuku as well as Moses Mjeru.

He takes over from Matilda Sakwa whose proceeds to retirement following the expiry of her tenure in April this year. Kipsiele has been as acting as NYS Director General since April this year