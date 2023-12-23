Kenya: James Tembur Appointed NYS Director General to Replace Matilda Sakwa

23 December 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Phidel Kizito

Nairobi — President William Ruto has appointed James Kipsiele Tembur as the new Director-General of the National Youth Service (NYS).

The head of state in a gazette notice dated December 19 mandated Kipsiele to serve at the helm of NYS for a period of three years starting December 20.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by section 16 (1) of the National Youth Service Act, 1, William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defense Forces, appoint--James Kipsiele Tembur to be the Director-General of the National Youth Service, for three (3) years," read the gazette notice.

Kipsiele's appointment followed a rigorous vetting process that saw him picked as the suitable candidate for the position.

NYS had in November shortlisted five candidates including Anjere Alfred, Nelson Njiri, Humphrey Okuku as well as Moses Mjeru.

He takes over from Matilda Sakwa whose proceeds to retirement following the expiry of her tenure in April this year. Kipsiele has been as acting as NYS Director General since April this year

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.