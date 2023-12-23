Kenya: Kws Prohibits Use of Plastics in National Parks

Nairobi — The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has discouraged the use of plastics in National parks by visitors, especially during the festive season.

According to a cautionary statement issued by KWS on X, the use of Single-use plastics will immeasurably sabotage the serenity of natural landscapes and wildlife, consequently posing a serious environmental threat.

"As we usher in the festive season, Kenya Wildlife Service urges all our amazing visitors to our breathtaking National Parks to join hands in preserving the beauty of our wildlife and natural landscapes. Let's keep our parks pristine," the statement indicated.

The organisation has also urged visitors to carry recyclable water bottles and containers so as to protect the environment and wildlife.

"Say NO to Single-Use Plastics: Help us protect the environment by avoiding single-use plastics. Bring reusable water bottles and containers, and let's reduce our ecological footprint," it stated.

KWS has encouraged visitors to dispose of waste responsibly by using designated litter bins found within the parks.

"Leave No Trace: Let's be mindful of our impact. Dispose of waste responsibly and use designated bins for litter. Leave only footprints, take only memories," they stated.