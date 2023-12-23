Kenyans Seeking E-Citizen Services to Pay Nominal Administrative Fee Per Transaction

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 23 - Kenyans seeking e-citizen services are now set to pay nominal administrative fee per transaction on the e-citizen portal following an announcement by Treasury Cabinet Secretary Njuguna Ndung'u.

In a gazette notice, Ndung'u stated that in the charges come into effect immediately, transactions below Sh199 will cost Sh5 while those over Sh1,000 will cost Sh50.

"The prorated charges will be applicable on all services unless otherwise waived by the Cabinet Secretary for the National Treasury and Economic Planning. The charges take effect immediately," the CS stated.

"The public is advised to visit www.eCitizen.go.ke to view the list of services for which payment can be made digitally,"added Ndungu.

In the new payment module, those making transactions between Sh200 and Sh299 and Sh300 and Sh499 will have to part with Sh10 and Sh15 in transaction charges respectively.

For transactions between Sh500 and Sh699, Kenyans will pay Sh20 while for transactions between Sh700 and Sh999 will attract a service fee of Sh25.

Payments above Sh1,000 will cost Sh50 whereas any US dollar amount will attract one dollar per transaction.

The Treasury boss seized the moment to reveal that the e-citizen platform is integrated with the available electronic payment platforms in the country including mobile money, electronic bank payments, real-time gross settlements (RTGS), wallets, debit or credit.