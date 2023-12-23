Ethiopia: #asdailyscoop - Higher Education Institutions Urged to Play Enhanced Role to Realize Ethiopia's Interest On Red Sea

23 December 2023
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Addis Abeba — Ethiopian higher education institutions have been urged to increase their role through diplomacy and awareness creation works to realize the country's strategic interest in the Red Sea region.

Samuel Kifle (PhD), interim president of Addis Ababa University, speaking at an ongoing workshop jointly organized by five public Universities in Semera, Afar regional state, indicated that higher education institutions should promote people-to-people and cultural diplomacy in the Red Sea region for the success of Ethiopia's quest for access to the sea.

The workshop, which explored Ethiopia's strategic interest in the region, and the role of higher education institutions was organized by the Semera, Addis Ababa, Mekelle, Dire Dawa and Jigjiga Universities, according to the state media.

President of the host Semera University, Muhammad Usman (PhD), highlighted the need for higher education institutions to bolster awareness around Ethiopia's intentions to acquire sea access on the principle of mutual benefit and thwart the dissemination of false information.

Read the original article on Addis Standard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Addis Standard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.