Kenya: Health Ministry Urges Kenyans to Observe Hygiene During the Festive Season

Nairobi — The Health Ministry has urged the public to follow strict adherence to sanitization and hygiene practices, especially during ceremonies that are set to incline during this festive season.

According to a statement issued by Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni, the El Nino rains that are currently being experienced in most parts of the country, have posed an enormous health risk, due to water pollution.

The ministry has cautioned that using polluted waters in public events such as wedding ceremonies, are vulnerable to waterborne diseases such as cholera, and also vector-borne diseases such as malaria, dengue, and Chikunguya.

"The ministry recognizes that some areas will continue receiving substantial rains, this may continue to pose negative health impacts including possible pollution of water with other waste matter including fecal matter as well as industrial waste, especially in urban town," the statement read.

She stressed that people conducting these events should observe public health measures which include: the provision of sanitary facilities such as hand washing points and latrines, proper hygiene while handling food, serving boiled or treated water and eating meat that has been inspected by a certified officer, failure to which, a health risks will be on the rise.

"It should be noted that such ceremonies and gatherings negatively affect our health especially if public health measures are not fully observed," it stated.

It has urged the public to seek immediate medical attention in case they get sick after drinking or eating or use the emergency helplines 719 or 0729471414 0r 0732353535.