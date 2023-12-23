Kenya: Health Ministry Urges Kenyans to Observe Hygiene During the Festive Season

23 December 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Ken Muthomi

Nairobi — The Health Ministry has urged the public to follow strict adherence to sanitization and hygiene practices, especially during ceremonies that are set to incline during this festive season.

According to a statement issued by Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni, the El Nino rains that are currently being experienced in most parts of the country, have posed an enormous health risk, due to water pollution.

The ministry has cautioned that using polluted waters in public events such as wedding ceremonies, are vulnerable to waterborne diseases such as cholera, and also vector-borne diseases such as malaria, dengue, and Chikunguya.

"The ministry recognizes that some areas will continue receiving substantial rains, this may continue to pose negative health impacts including possible pollution of water with other waste matter including fecal matter as well as industrial waste, especially in urban town," the statement read.

She stressed that people conducting these events should observe public health measures which include: the provision of sanitary facilities such as hand washing points and latrines, proper hygiene while handling food, serving boiled or treated water and eating meat that has been inspected by a certified officer, failure to which, a health risks will be on the rise.

"It should be noted that such ceremonies and gatherings negatively affect our health especially if public health measures are not fully observed," it stated.

It has urged the public to seek immediate medical attention in case they get sick after drinking or eating or use the emergency helplines 719 or 0729471414 0r 0732353535.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.