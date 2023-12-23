Zimbabwe: Jazz Legend Bob Nyabinde Dies

JAZZ legend Bob Nyabinde affectionately known as "The Headmaster" has died.

Nyabinde had been unwell for some time, following his diagnosis with diabetes in 2018 which greatly affected his eyesight.

In 2021, he suffered a stroke which stalled his decades-long music career.

A post shared on his official Facebook page reads "The great songwriter has fallen. Go Well Jazz legend. Sing with the angels."

At the peak of his career, Bob Nyabinde churned out chart-topping tracks like Chabuda Hapana off his debut album Pane Nyaya released in 2002.

