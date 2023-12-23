Namibia: Katima Residents Left Homeless for Christmas

Residents of Nova compound at Katima Mulilo need to look for shelter amid Christmas preparations after heavy storms destroyed their homes on Wednesday evening.

Homesteads built from corrugated iron and mud were affected the most by the heavy storm, which also destroyed a number of trees and other properties.

Mercy Sinimbo says she was busy cooking her family dinner when she saw her kitchen roof blown off and the structure falling apart.

"I was shocked, because I really did not expect it. Luckily, I only got a scratch on my hand. A tree also fell on our car, breaking the windows," she says.

Priscah Mulela says her corrugated iron house started shaking while she was inside the house with her children.

Then the wind blew away their door, followed by the roof.

"The zincs also fell on my baby. Luckily, she was not injured. All my belongings, including the few food items we had were damaged.

"We slept at our neighbor's house. I don't have any money to rebuild my house. The town council told us they would provide us with temporary tents, so that is our only hope for now," she says.

Meanwhile, Clement Nyambe's brother had to phone him to tell him his mud house was destroyed, as he was not at home at the time.

He says he could not salvage anything.

"I don't have money to enjoy Christmas and was already stressing about that, but now I have to stress about a place to sleep.

"All my things are damaged. Now I have to start over. Life's really not fair," he says.