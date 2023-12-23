Somalia - Khatumo State Turns Its Back On Puntland, Focuses On Autonomy

Las Anod, Somalia — SSC-Khatumo state based in Las Anod city announced on Saturday that it will not be part of the 2024 Puntland elections, insisting on being a separate state.

Following a consultation meeting, the elders issued a decision, declaring that SSC-Khatumo will not elect the 17 members of the Puntland Parliament, from now on.

The shocking statement was read out by the SSC's elders spokesperson, Abdisalan Hassan Mohamed, who confirmed that the 17 MPs currently in the Puntland Parliament will quit.

The SSC-Khatumo's Elders Council has also decided that no one from their SSC can run for the next election in 2024 for the vice president of Puntland. Ahmed Karash will be the last.

According to the statement, the elders called on the two members of the Puntland election dispute resolution committee from the SSC to resign swiftly.

The SSC-Khatumo administration seeks to be independent and become a Federal State that is recognized by the country's government in Mogadishu, which is made of now 5 states.

On 19 October 2023, the Federal Government of Somalia officially recognized the recently established administration of SSC-Khaatumo.

Under a joint press release, Abdulqadir Firdhiye, the President of the newly formed SSC-Khatumo interim administration, was invited, along with a delegation, to Mogadishu.