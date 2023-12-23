Central African Republic: The Humanitarian Coordinator Strongly Condemns Attacks in Nzakoundou and Calls for Immediate Protection of Civilians

23 December 2023
United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (New York)

The village of Nzakoundou in the Prefecture of Lim-Pende (Northwest of the Central African Republic) was the scene of inter-communal violence and acts of violence against civilians on 21st of December. At least 22 people were killed, most of them civilians. Another 25 individuals were injured, and houses were set on fire.

The Humanitarian Coordinator, Mohamed Ag Ayoya, strongly condemns these incidents "which mark the 4th clash between armed groups and the Central African Armed Forces (FACA) in the village since 2021, each time resulting in significant humanitarian consequences."

"We urgently call upon all parties involved to prioritize the protection of civilians and to adhere strictly to International Humanitarian Law. The targeting of civilians and their property is unacceptable and goes against the principles that govern armed conflicts", stressed Mohamed Ag Ayoya.

The attack prompted residents to flee their homes, seeking refuge in nearby villages. The Humanitarian Coordinator emphasized the fact that "it is crucial for all parties to facilitate the safe assistance for the displaced residents as soon as possible to allow the vital humanitarian aid to those affected."

Mohamed Ag Ayoya urges "all the conflicting parties to exercise restraint, engage in dialogue, and work towards a peaceful resolution of the underlying issues. The cycle of violence in Nzakoundou must come to an end, and efforts should be redoubled to create conditions conducive to lasting peace and stability in the area", he added.

For more information, please contact

Tobias Schuldt, Deputy Head of Office, schuldt@un.org, +236 70 94 36 79

Anais Hotin, Public Information Officer, anais.hotin@un.org, +236 70 60 82 74

Read the original article on OCHA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.