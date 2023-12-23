Central African Republic: The Humanitarian Coordinator Strongly Condemns Attacks in Nzakoundou and Calls for Immediate Protection of Civilians

The village of Nzakoundou in the Prefecture of Lim-Pende (Northwest of the Central African Republic) was the scene of inter-communal violence and acts of violence against civilians on 21st of December. At least 22 people were killed, most of them civilians. Another 25 individuals were injured, and houses were set on fire.

The Humanitarian Coordinator, Mohamed Ag Ayoya, strongly condemns these incidents "which mark the 4th clash between armed groups and the Central African Armed Forces (FACA) in the village since 2021, each time resulting in significant humanitarian consequences."

"We urgently call upon all parties involved to prioritize the protection of civilians and to adhere strictly to International Humanitarian Law. The targeting of civilians and their property is unacceptable and goes against the principles that govern armed conflicts", stressed Mohamed Ag Ayoya.

The attack prompted residents to flee their homes, seeking refuge in nearby villages. The Humanitarian Coordinator emphasized the fact that "it is crucial for all parties to facilitate the safe assistance for the displaced residents as soon as possible to allow the vital humanitarian aid to those affected."

Mohamed Ag Ayoya urges "all the conflicting parties to exercise restraint, engage in dialogue, and work towards a peaceful resolution of the underlying issues. The cycle of violence in Nzakoundou must come to an end, and efforts should be redoubled to create conditions conducive to lasting peace and stability in the area", he added.

