Morocco/Ethiopia: World Cup African Qualifiers - Morocco U20 Women to Play Ethiopia

Rabat — Morocco's U20 women's football team will play Ethiopia on January 13 and 21, for the fourth and final round of the African qualifiers for the FIFA 2024 World Cup, which will be held in Colombia.

The first-round game will take place at the Ahmed Al-Abdi stadium in El Jadida, while the second-round game will be held at the Abeebikila stadium in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, the Royal Moroccan Football Federation said in a press release.

Morocco's U20 women's football team clinched its ticket for the fourth round after their 5-0 aggregate win over Guinea, while Ethiopia reached this stage after beating Mali.