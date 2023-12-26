Rwanda: 2023 - When Rwanda Took Bold Steps in Fight Against Climate Change

In 2023, Rwanda recorded different milestones in combating climate change and protecting the environment.

The milestones range from biodiversity conservation, environmental crime investigation, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, climate fiancé among others.

Below are the major actions that the government took in its continued fight against climate change.

Carbon market framework launched

Rwanda launched carbon market framework during 28th UN climate Change Conference-COP28 in Dubai in December.

A carbon market is a trading system in which tonnes of reduced carbon emissions (climate-polluting gases) are sold. Reduced tonnes of emissions were dubbed "carbon credits".

A carbon credit is equivalent to one tonne of reduced carbon emissions.

This market enables climate polluters to fund projects that reduce carbon emissions in other countries, and they can then include these emission reductions in their climate targets while still emitting greenhouse gases

The market is one of the mechanisms to mobilise climate finance for projects that combat climate change.

Rwanda will offer high quality carbon credits that will not only provide climate benefits, but also empower communities, protect and restore biodiversity.

Rwanda signed cooperation agreements with Singapore and Kuwait towards the implementation of Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, which governs the carbon market

Rwanda Forestry Authority (RFA) has placed forests covering approximately 1,000 hectares, managed by farmers' cooperatives in four districts, on the carbon market after partnering with a firm, CO2 Cap Projects Africa, which is interested in the carbon market.

This serves as an incentive for farmers' efforts in conserving the forests.

Rwanda seeks to reduce 38 per cent of greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. So far, 30.4 per cent of the surface is covered by forests.

Rwanda expects to sell 7.5 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (MtCO2e) - carbon credits - estimating that they could generate $337 million (approx. Rwf420 billion).

Revised Green Growth blueprint launched

In June, Rwanda launched Green Growth and Climate Resilience Strategy.

The strategy's key objectives are to achieve energy security and low carbon energy supply that supports the development of green industry and services and avoids deforestation.

Others are to achieve sustainable land use and water resource management that results in food security, appropriate urban development and preservation of biodiversity and ecosystem Services; as well as to ensure social protection, improved health and disaster risk reduction that reduces vulnerability to climate change impacts.

The new strategy also reaffirms the Government of Rwanda's long-term commitment to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

On average, the investment required to implement the revised strategy will reach $2 billion (over Rwf2 trillion) annually.

UNESCO lists Nyungwe Park as a natural World Heritage

In September, Rwanda's Nyungwe National Park was inscribed on UNESCO's World Heritage List, becoming the country's first site to get the UN agency's coveted status.

The nearly 102,000-hectare rainforest, located in southwestern Rwanda, is home to intact forests and peat bogs, moors, thickets, and grasslands, providing habitats to highly diverse flora and fauna.

Launch of drones in combating environmental crimes

Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) and the Ministry of Environment launched the use of drones in combating environmental crimes.

Environmental crime is an illegal act that directly harms the environment and is the fourth largest criminal activity in the world. It is increasing by five to seven per cent every year, according to reports.

The drones will collect information, conduct inspections for prevention, and support investigations of environmental crimes.

The environmental degrading activities to be investigated include land degradation, water pollution, and illegal logging, especially in protected areas.

2023 International Conference on Conservation Biology

Rwanda hosted the 2023 International Conference on Conservation Biology (ICCB 2023) in July, under the theme, "The Future is Now: Sustaining Biodiversity for Today and Tomorrow."

The ICCB was organised by the Society for Conservation Biology (SCB), which serves as the premier international membership society for professionals, students, and non-profits dedicated to advancing the science and practice of conserving biodiversity.

Nyabarongo and Muvumba multipurpose dams

In 2023, Rwanda embarked on constructing two multipurpose dams.

The anticipated $214 million multipurpose dam along River Nyabarongo will irrigate over 20,000 hectares of cropsand build a 43.5 MW hydropower plant.

The government, at the end of October, also launched the construction of the Muvumba multi-purpose dam, which will cost €121.5 million (approx. Rwf122b).

The command area of the irrigation scheme is estimated to increase from 7,380 hectares to 8,800 hectares covering Tabagwe, Gatunda, Karama, Rukomo, Nyagatare, Rwempasha, Musheri and Rwimiyaga sectors.

63 million indigenous trees

Rwanda planted 63 million indigenous and exotic tree seedlings to be able to sell carbon credits on the carbon market, mitigate climate change, and build resilience to extreme weather events.