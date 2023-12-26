Kenya: ODM Says Will Not Back Down in Demanding for Lowering of Cost of Living in 2024

25 December 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Ojwang Joe

Kisumu — The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) says it will not lower the gun in demanding for the lowering of the cost of living in 2024.

Kisumu Central MP Joshua Oron stated that the push will continue and the year 2024vwill be the climax.

Just like the wish for my party leader Raila Odinga to have the cost of living coming down, I am firmly behind him," he said.

Oron, an ODM lawmaker says the year 2024 will not be business as usual as the party promises to stand with the people in the fight for a better Kenya in terms of better living cost.

"2024 is a year that we're going to put more pressure so that the fuel cost goes down, the cost of food goes down and the cost of living goes down," he said.

Oron spoke to the press at the Kisumu Central Business District on Monday where he distributed foodstuff to homeless families to mark Christmas Day.

He says the fight to bring the cost of living with be outside and inside Parliament.

"Kenyans will live comfortably the way they used to live," he declared.

A fortnight ago, Raila while at the homecoming of the MP lamented that the Kenya Kwanza government failed to address the cost of living during the bipartisan talks.

However, Oron says failure to have the issue addressed during the talks does not make it undoable.

"We must save Kenyans from hunger necessitated by the sky rocketing of prices in the markets," he said.

Feeding the homeless families during festive seasons has been a hobby for the MP even before he dreamt of coming to Parliament.

"For the last 10 years I have fed Kisumu people especially street kids, we offer them hot meals," he said.

