Rwanda: Year in Review - Five Key Changes in the Education Sector in 2023

26 December 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Aurore Teta Ufitiwabo

As the year draws to a close, The New Times looks at the significant changes witnessed within the education sector over the past twelve months.

These changes range from advanced technical programs to revamped school initiatives and innovative examination methods, each contributing to the elevation of education quality and the cultivation of skilled, capable students.

BTech Programs Introduced for TVET Graduates

The government's dedication to evolving into a knowledge-based economy by 2035 has spurred remarkable changes in the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) sector.

ALSO READ: Why TVET students can't wait to start new courses in Bachelor of Technology

In March, Rwanda Polytechnique (RP) inaugurated BTech programs, commencing with Automobile Technology and Construction Technology. Subsequently, in September, an additional five BTech programs were launched, encompassing Manufacturing Technology, Wood Technology, Electrical Technology, Food Processing, and Information Technology.

ALSO READ: Rwanda Polytechnic expands academic offerings with five cutting-edge BTech programmes

Revamped School Feeding Program

The year 2023 witnessed districts taking charge of procuring food, water, and electricity for schools. This significant shift aims to alleviate budgetary strains on schools, allowing them to prioritize teaching and learning. It addresses the challenges schools face in sustaining feeding programs due to fluctuating market prices.

ALSO READ: Step towards better nutrition: How East Africa could unlock school feeding programme success

With districts managing allocated budgets for these essentials, schools can function more efficiently, unencumbered by market instabilities.

Adoption of Revised Schooling Hours

In January 2023, a new set of schooling hours was officially rolled out, initiating classes at 8:30 a.m., a departure from the previous 7 a.m. start time. This change, mandated by a November 11, 2022 cabinet resolution, aimed to enhance education quality while improving workplace productivity and family well-being.

ALSO READ: Implementation of new schooling hours gets underway

Encouraging feedback from parents and educators highlights improved parenting and reduced physical exhaustion for young children under the adjusted schedule.

Introduction of Starlink Internet in Schools

Starting in February, select Rwandan schools gained access to high-speed satellite internet through Elon Musk's Starlink project. As part of SpaceX's satellite network, Starlink offers low-cost internet access to remote locations, with a prioritization of schools.

ALSO READ: Starlink internet to be piloted in 500 schools

This initiative aligns with efforts to bridge the digital divide, ensuring reliable connectivity for educational institutions, empowering both students and educators equally.

Alternative Practical Exams for Science Students

The National Examination and School Inspection Authority (NESA) introduced novel changes for science students in national exams. Departing from traditional practical exams, students now undergo alternative practical exams, an innovative approach catering to diverse educational backgrounds.

ALSO READ: Science students to undertake alternative practical exams - official

Bernard Bahati, Director-General of NESA, elaborates that these exams assess practical knowledge through theoretical demonstrations on paper, eliminating the need for apparatus.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.