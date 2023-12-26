Kenya: Top 6 Coolest Kenyan Social Events That Shaped 2023 - Trendsetting & Glamorous

As the curtains close on 2023, it's time to reflect on the vibrant social landscape that defined the year. From glitzy affairs to trendsetting gatherings, the past 12 months have been a kaleidoscope of cool events that left an indelible mark on the social scene. Capital Lifestyle was there to capture the events, as always and we do shine and continue to bring out the finest.

Join us as we embark on a journey through the highlights of 2023, exploring the moments, connections, and experiences that shaped the year and set the stage for the trends to come. Step into a world where each event became a brushstroke on the canvas of social culture, creating a narrative of coolness and unforgettable memories.

Fashion High Tea, 2023

Date: Saturday 25th February.

Venue: Zen Garden.

Nairobi's premier fashion extravaganza, Fashion High Tea 2023, unfolded in grandeur at the elegant Zen Garden. The event, bathed in an aura of glam, excess, and sheer fabulousness, transcended the scorching heat of February to attract the crème de la crème of Nairobi's fashion, media, political, and celebrity spheres. Attendees, undeterred by the weather, immersed themselves in an opulent experience, savoring the finest libations - from gin and bubbles to beer and whisky - and indulging in delectable bites.

More pictures : https://www.capitalfm.co.ke/lifestyle/2023/02/27/fashion-high-tea-2023-was-everything-glam-extra-fab-must-see-favorite-looks-best-dressed/

The Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla Viewing Party

Date: 6 May 2023

Venue; Official Residence of the British High Commissioner to Kenya, Muthaiga (H.E. Jane Marriott)

The coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla, marked a significant chapter in the history of the monarchy. On this auspicious occasion, the opulent halls and grandeur of the ceremony were complemented by a spectacular social party, attended by dignitaries, celebrities, and influencers from across the globe. It was the named the most-watched TV moment of 2023 around the world capturing the essence of this momentous event that seamlessly blended regal traditions with contemporary social celebration, creating a spectacle that will be remembered for generations to come.

The viewing party for the coronation of King Charles at the British High Commissioner's Residence was a glamorous affair. The elegant setting and regal atmosphere added a touch of sophistication to the event, making it a memorable and enchanting evening for all attendees.

More pictures: https://www.capitalfm.co.ke/lifestyle/2023/05/08/photos-king-charles-iii-coronation-viewing-party-at-british-high-commissioner-to-kenyas-residence/

Nairobi International Polo Tournament

Date: 16th and 17th September 2023

Venue: Nairobi Polo Club

Polo has transcended its status as a mere sporting event to emerge as an unmissable social affair, a delightful blend of top-notch entertainment, delectable cuisine, and soulful music. Evolving into a daytime social extravaganza, it's now an opportunity to showcase your finest fashion sense, a vibrant canvas of gorgeous and dapper ensembles adorned with pops of color.

Amidst the sun-drenched ambiance, attendees flaunted their beautiful sartorial choices, creating a mesmerizing sea of sensory scintillation. The field became a canvas of exuberant fashionistas, a spectacle of bold colors and stylish expressions that left us spoiled for choice when selecting our favorite female looks. It was, without a doubt, a day of unforgettable elegance and vibrant celebration.

More pictures https://www.capitalfm.co.ke/lifestyle/2023/09/20/photos-beautiful-women-everywhere-in-their-sunday-best-outfits-on-day-two-at-nairobi-polo-club/

Phoina Tosha's One-Year Anniversary Bash of Phoina Beauty

Date: 5th April

Venue: Entim Sidai, Karen

Beauty queen and enterprenuer Phoina Tosha hosted a luncheon at Entim Sidai, Karen, inviting family and close friends to celebrate the one-year anniversary of her highly successful Phoina beauty brand. The event exuded glitz and glam, with guests donning vibrant colors in line with the expected elegance at any Phoina-hosted gathering. Distinguished attendees included politicians, revered clergy, media personalities, social media influencers, journalists, singers/artists, and makeup artists, making the celebration truly special.

More pictures https://www.capitalfm.co.ke/lifestyle/2023/04/08/photos-beauty-queen-phoina-toshas-a-one-year-anniversary-bash-of-phoina-beauty/

Tribal Chic

Date: 4th February

Venue: Tribe Hotel

Tribal Chic, Nairobi's most significant and eagerly awaited annual event, took center stage once again at the prestigious 5-star boutique hotel, Tribe. This renowned fashion show serves as a platform for both local and international designers, recognizing and appreciating their talent.

Shamim Ehsani, Director of Tribe Hotels Group, emphasized that Tribal Chic goes beyond being a mere fashion event. It is a cultural exchange showcasing the wealth of talent in Nairobi's creative community. Tribe, synonymous with unity, creativity, and Africa's diverse essence, finds its culmination in Tribal Chic. The event not only spotlights emerging talents but also supports causes that contribute to the enrichment of lives.

More pictures https://www.capitalfm.co.ke/lifestyle/2023/02/07/a-stunning-display-a-visual-recap-of-the-tribal-chic-fashion-show/

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Moet and Chandon Party

Date: 20th October

Venue: Tribe Hotel

On the third Friday of October each year, Moët & Chandon orchestrates its dazzling Grand Day--a global celebration where friends and guests of the esteemed Champagne House unite to raise their glasses in a worldwide toast, honoring the memorable moments that fill their lives with joy.

In Nairobi, Kenya, this annual spectacle unfolded at the Tribe Hotel, a luxurious boutique establishment nestled in the heart of Nairobi's sophisticated Gigiri district, adjacent to The Village Market. Renowned for its grandiosity, Moët and Chandon spared no extravagance in hosting the highly anticipated Glamorous Dress Party--an exclusive, invite-only affair. The event attracted Kenya's best-dressed personalities, who arrived in a breathtaking array of outfits, each one more extravagant and elegant than the last. Women graced the occasion in sophisticated gowns, while men donned tailored suits and tuxedos, collectively creating a night of opulence and glamour that only Moët & Chandon could curate.

More pictures https://www.capitalfm.co.ke/lifestyle/2023/11/15/champagne-elegance-nairobis-finest-gather-for-moet-chandons-grand-party-extravaganza/

Here's to more in 2024, Happy New Year.