Ethiopia: PM Abiy Says Irrigated Horticulture Production Showing Remarkable Results

26 December 2023
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa, — Prime Minister Abiy said efforts being made in increasing irrigated horticulture production are showing remarkable results as evidenced through papaya productivity endeavours.

The government of Ethiopia has been carrying out numerous agricultural development activities in line with its ten year perspective plan.

The objective is to ensuring food self-sufficiency, import substitution and strengthening export trade.

Increasing the productivity of horticulture is one of the endeavors being underway across the country.

Prime Minister Abiy pointed out on his face-book today that efforts being made in increasing irrigated horticulture production are showing remarkable results as evidenced through papaya productivity endeavours.

"Our ten year perspective plan for agricultural development seeks to expand horticulture development, which includes fruits, among other key focus areas for the sector," he added.

