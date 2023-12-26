Egypt: The Fifth Edition of Pyramids Half Marathon

Egypt's Minister of Youth and Sports Ashraf Sobhy launched the fifth edition of Pyramids Half Marathon, organized by TriFactory company for sports events in cooperation with the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

The event is organized under the auspices of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi.

The event invited runners from around the world to #RaceThroughHistory at the most iconic of locations: the Great Pyramids of Giza.

Egypt's signature running event features three classic distances, 5K (Fun Run), 10K, & 21K, meaning runners of all ages and abilities can take part and run through 5000 years of history.

It offers runners the opportunity to choose from three fantastic distances: 5K (Fun Run), 10K, & 21K. The race course features several rolling hills and inclinations, particularly for the 10K and half marathon runners.

SCHEDULE

Runners will be able to pick up their race packs at the Official Pyramids Half Marathon Race Expo on the TWO DAYS preceding the Pyramids Half Marathon. The Race Expo will take place at Mall of Arabia in El Sheikh Zayed and will be operational both Thursday & Friday for runners to drop by and pick up their Race Packs, attend the Race Briefings, and visit all of the exciting booths that will be set up there by our sponsors and partners.

Expo Day 1 (Thursday, December 21st)

14:00 - 20:00 Race Pack Pick-Up

18:00 English Briefing

19:00 Arabic Briefing

Expo Day 2 (Friday, December 22nd)

12:00 - 20:00 Race Pack Pick-Up

18:00 English Briefing

19:00 Arabic Briefing

Race Day (Saturday, December 23rd)

7:00 am 21K & 10K races start

10:00 am Final cut-off time

10:00 am Awards Ceremony

11:00 am 5K Fun Run

RACE REGULATIONS

Age Requirements:

Minimum age for 5K Fun Run participation: 8 years

Minimum age for 10K participation: 12 years

Minimum age for 21K participation: 16 years

Age is calculated based on year of birth.

The Pyramids Half Marathon will be organised in accordance with international standards and the rules and regulations set forth by the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF), the Egyptian Athletics Federation, and The TriFactory. Doping controls will be regulated by the relevant authorities and the Race Organiser reserves the right to request random drug testing of any athlete at the event.

Awards

Every Pyramids Half Marathon participant (5K Fun Run, 10K, & 21K), receives a finisher's medal upon completion of their race. Rankings will be organised in overall and age group categories. Overall winners (top three males and top three females for each distance) will receive special awards. For the first time in 2023, there will be commemorative medals and prizes for Age Group winners (first, second, and third place) at the Awards Ceremony.