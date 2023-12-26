Algeria: President of the Republic Chairs Extraordinary Session of Both Houses of Parliament

25 December 2023
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, chaired on Monday at the Palace of Nations the opening of the extraordinary session of the two chambers of parliament.

Verses from the Holy Quran were recited and the national anthem was performed at the opening of the session, held in the presence of President of the Council of the Nation, Salah Goudjil, President of the People's National Assembly (APN), Brahim Boughali, Prime Minister Nadir Larbaoui, President of the Constitutional Court, Omar Belhadj, Chief of Staff of the People's National Army General, Said Chanegriha, and Director of Staff at the Presidency of the Republic, Boualem Boualem, as well as senior State officials and members of the government.

This extraordinary session is being held in accordance with Presidential Decree 23-462 of 19 December 2023 convening Parliament in its two houses.

The agenda of the extraordinary session includes the opening of the session and the speech by the President of the Republic.

This session will be closed once the aforementioned agenda has been covered.

