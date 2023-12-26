Zimbabwean Bishops Reject Pope's Move to Bless Same-Sex Relationships

THE Zimbabwe Catholic Bishops' Conference (ZCBC) has rejected the approval of same-sex marriages after Pope Francis permitted Catholic priests to bless the unions.

In a Vatican declaration recently, Pope Francis said priests should be allowed to give blessings to same-sex couples, however, this should not be integrated into standard rituals or connected to civil unions or weddings.

However, in a pastoral statement Sunday, the Roman Catholic clergy cited Zimbabwe's laws saying same-sex unions are not allowed and pastors must not act in a way that may be seen as endorsing homosexuality.

"In respect of the law of the land, our culture and for moral reasons we instruct pastors to desist from actions that may be deemed as the blessing of same-sex unions bringing confusion and even scandal to our people," the bishops said.

The ZCBC also reiterated that the document published by the Vatican's faith department does not change the church's stance on same-sex marriages or unions.

"While we have great appreciation of the declaration and the guidance it gives on blessings, we are also sensitive to the anxiety and confusion that has arisen.

"We would like to reiterate that the Declaration is not about the change of the doctrine on marriage and neither is it about an approval of same-sex unions in the Church. It is about blessings," the statement added.

The Vatican stated that homosexuality is "intrinsically disordered" but argued that same-sex couples must be treated with dignity and respect.

Meanwhile, out of Africa's 54 countries, 31 have laws criminalising homosexuality, more than any other continent in the world.