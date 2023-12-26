Kenyans Hold Festivities At the Newly Refurbished Uhuru Park

Nairobi — Kenyans were finally able to enjoy various amenities at the newly refurbished Uhuru Park this festive season.

According to Governor Johnson Sakaja has said that citizens can now conduct their leisure activities as they enjoy the new atmosphere at the park.

"Members of the public and their families can now conduct leisure walks within the park as well as sit and enjoy the atmosphere. Uhuru Park will be able to provide visitors with intrinsic environmental, aesthetic, and recreation benefits," he said.

The Governor has said that the park will have the iconic Mau Mau freedom fighters, the Pope's, and peace, love, and unity monuments, as well as a more defined freedom corner in memory of the late Prof. Wangari Maathai.

Appreciating the Governor's efforts to open the park, business people operating around the ark have said that this will greatly boost their activities.

"We want to thank the governor for opening Uhuru Park so that people may come and enjoy themselves," said Joseph, an ice cream vendor at Uhuru Park.

Hundreds of people gathered yesterday at the park, where they got to celebrate Christmas and a chance to enjoy together with their families by engaging in fun activities.

However, Business people at the park have reported a decline in profits this festive season contrary to last year due to the decline in the number of customers coming to the park, stressing that the current economic pressure has greatly catalyzed the situation.