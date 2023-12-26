South Africa: Police in the OR Tambo District Continue Eradicating Illegal Firearms During Festive Season Operations

press release

Continuous efforts by members in the OR Tambo District in ensuring that the communities enjoy a safe festive season by focussing on the eradication of illegal firearms, is definitely making an impact.

An intelligence led operation paid off when a 35-year-old male was arrested on 24 December 2024 in the Payne locality for being in possession of a prohibited firearm. The OR Tambo District Task team swiftly reacted to the information and arrested the suspect with the firearm (serial number filed off). On further searching of his place, eleven (11) sachets of dagga were also confiscated.

In another unrelated incident, a 26-year-old male was arrested at the Mthatha Ultra City for being in possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

Two more suspects were arrested in separate incidents on 24 December 2023 with illegal firearms. A 51-year-old male was arrested along Leeds Road after he was stopped and searched by police. An unlicensed 9mm firearm with one magazine and ammunition was confiscated. A 36-year-old male was also detained when his vehicle was stopped in Nelson Mandela Drive during the early hours of the morning. A 9mm pistol with serial number filed off was confiscated. He was detained on a charge of possession of a prohibited firearm

Police and law enforcement agencies also clamped down on drivers who blatantly disregarded the constant heed to refrain from driving under the influence of alcohol. At a roadblock conducted on 24 December 2023 at Second Beach near Mpantu, a total of 16 people were arrested for drunken driving. Also, on the same day, the SAPS Mounted Unit arrested a 57-year-old male for dealing in drugs at Mthumbane location outside Port St Johns.

All the arrested suspects are due to appear at Mthatha magistrate court on Wednesday, 27 December 2023.

OR Tambo District Commissioner Major General Phumzile Cetyana applauded the efforts of the Task Team and police officers for their intuition and alertness when it comes to the eradication of illegal firearms and ammunition. "These firearms which are in the wrong hands are capable of committing serious and violent crimes against the communities in the OR Tambo district. We urge the communities to continue providing police with information so that both criminals and firearms are removed from the streets. We are warning criminals that our police officers are not sleeping, but are working hard to ensure the safety of our communities," added Maj Gen Cetyana.