Angola: Can'2024 - Angolan Soccer Player Unavailable to Join National Team

Luanda — Striker Mbala Nzola (Fiorentina, Italy) has declared himself unavailable to join the national football team for the African Nations Championship (CAN'2024), to be held from 13 January to 11 February in Côte d'Ivoire, the Angolan Football Federation said.

According to the source, the player announced his unavailability after being called up from the 23-man squad.

He said that as a result of this setback, coach Pedro Gonçalves would have to choose another player to fill the vacancy.

Here is the list of 22 players:

Neblú (1º de Agosto), Kadú (Oliveira do Hospital, Portugal) and Dominique (Etoile Corouge, Switzerland)

(Defence)

Tó Carneiro, Eddie Afonso and Quinito (Petro de Luanda), Jonathan Buatu (Valenciennes of Switzerland), Gaspar (Estrela da Amadora of Portugal), Loide Augusto (Alanyasport Turkey), Nuriu Fortuna (Gent Belgium)

(Midfielders)

Fredy (Eyupspor Turkey), Beni (Casa Pia of Portugal), Bruno Paz (Konaysport Turkey), Keliano Manuel (Estrela da Amadora of Portugal), Show (Maccabi Haifa Israel), Estrela (Erzurumsport Turkey)

(Forwards)

Zine (AEK Athens Greece), Mabululu (Al Ittihad Alexandria Egypt), Milson (Maccabi Tel Aviv Israel), Gelson Dala (Al - Wakrah Qatar), Jerémi (Bela Clermont France) and Zito Luvumbo (Cagliari Italy).

Angola is in Group D with Algeria, their opening opponents (15 January), Mauritania and Burkina Faso.

FN/DAN/DOJ