Angola's Benguela Province Records Slight Reduction in Crime

Benguela — In the last 11 months, the National Police (PN) in coastal Benguela province recorded 7,85 various crimes, 26 fewer than in the same period in 2022, ANGOP learnt last Sunday.

The information was provided by commissioner Aristófanes dos Santos, commander of the National Police in Benguela province, during the launch of the forces to ensure the festive season.

The commissioner said that during this period, 3,076 offences had been cleared up, resulting in the arrest of 2,734 citizens allegedly involved in committing these crimes.

According to the police Commissioner , the type of offence was 1,371 (-42) against people, 4,189 (+63) against property and 210 (+16) of an economic nature, respectively.

Aristófanes dos Santos assured that, despite the figures mentioned, the Benguela police have stepped up various actions aimed at discouraging the practice of crime, such as patrols on foot, motorbikes and cars, targeting areas prone to crime.

The commissioned officer said that in the year that is about to end, the PN has maintained a responsible stance in the face of the various difficulties that its personnel still face, both in terms of working conditions and resources, and in standardising the post-function component, which aims to give greater financial dignity to the personnel and their families.

The PN commander took the opportunity to warn the officers that their actions should be guided by respect for the fundamental rights of the human person, as laid down in the Constitution and other laws, otherwise they could tarnish the good name of the organisation.

Road accidents cause more than 200 deaths

Two hundred and thirty people died and 1,284 others were injured as a result of 1,013 road accidents recorded during the period in question, he said.

According to Aristófanes dos Santos, in this period there was a reduction of 201 accidents, 30 deaths and an increase of 28 serious and light injuries, respectively.

As for the Criminal Investigation Service, in the period under review 8,269 cases were opened, of which 1,825 with prisoners and 6,444 without prisoners, and 3,958 cases sent to the courts were investigated and finalised.

He also said that the Civil Protection and Fire Service had recorded 302 different incidents in 2023, with 86 fires causing material damage valued at 145 million, 809 thousand and 500 kwanzas.

In order to strengthen operational capacity, this weekend Commissioner Aristófanes dos Santos handed over four motorbikes duly equipped to penetrate rugged areas, to the PN municipal command in Benguela, to assist the Criminal Offences Investigation Unit.

Festive season

Over 8,000 police officers from the MININT delegation are mobilised to ensure the festive season throughout Benguela.

Aristófanes dos Santos guaranteed that he would continue to reinforce the maintenance of order and public security, by improving and expanding the police network in all the municipalities, communes and neighbourhoods, with an emphasis on the outskirts.

He also said that the force would continue to endeavour to perfect and expand proximity techniques, thus strengthening the relationship of trust between the PN and the citizens, underpinning the feeling of public safety. CRB/DAN/DOJ