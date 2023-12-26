Angola: Rain Kills Again in Malanje

Malanje — An 8-year-old girl died on Saturday, in the Caiezo neighborhood, in this city, as a result of the collapse of a wall of her house, caused by the rain, informed the spokeswoman of the Civil Protection and Fire Service, Júlia da Conceição.

The official also said that the rains that fell in the last 48 hours also caused the displacement of 23 families, of which 13 from the localities of Mulumbila and Quifucussa Banza (municipality of Kiwaba Nzoji) and 8 from Capanda (municipality of Cacuso).

She pointed out that the floods caused the destruction of the residences of the aforementioned households, composed of 111 people, who at this time are crying out for support.

She explained that the data is provisional, as the work to survey the damage is continuing.

According to the officer, members of the Fire Services have developed work to raise awareness among families about the consequences of building houses in risk areas, especially in the rainy season.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Provincial Governor of Malanje for the Political, Social and Economic Sector, Franco Mufinda visited the bereaved family and guaranteed support for the victim's funeral.

The rains of the last two days also caused damage in the neighborhoods of Cahala, Maxinde, Cangambo, Carreira de Tiro and Canâmbua.

Since November 7, the rains have destroyed 3,300 houses, affecting an equal number of families, with a record of more than ten mortes.NC/PBC/DOJ