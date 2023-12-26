Angola: Judge Highlights Resocialization in the Bié Penitentiary Service

Cuito — The presiding judge of the District Court of Cuito, province of Bié, Ganga Pilartes da Silva, highlighted the role that the State plays in the resocialization of the Penitentiary Service of Cuito, which is contributing to the well-being of inmates.

Speaking about the contact he had with the prisoners of this prison, as part of a visit as part of the Christmas and New Year celebrations, Ganga Pilartes da Silva was pleased with the fact that literacy, technical-professional courses, agriculture, among others, are being implemented in this institution.

He also considered it positive because there is psychological support for the detainees, which should contribute significantly to the social and family reintegration of the prisoners, after they finish serving their sentence.

On the other hand, it also noted that there is no excess of pretrial detention.

Meanwhile, the delegate for Justice and Human Rights of the province of Bié, Cristino Valério, assured that there were also no human rights violations, either in the Capolo prison, 52 kilometers southwest of Cuito.

The president of the Provincial Council of the Angolan Bar Association (OAA) of this region, António Buta, defended the need for bodies that intervene in the administration of justice to have greater transparency, in order to avoid the registration of illegal detention.

The District of Cuito controls more than 700 inmates, including detainees and convicts. JEC/PLB/DOJ