Tanzania: 'Simba Must Change Tactics to Be At Their Best'

DAR ES SALAAM: SIMBA Head Coach Abdelhak Benchikha said his team needs to keep improving tactically as they were forced to a 2-2 draw by Kinondoni Municipal Council (KMC) at Azam Complex Stadium in Dar es Salaam over the weekend.

Bennchikha revealed that on Saturday after his side failed to earn victory after squandering its winning chance in the dying minutes of the game emphasising that they can't accept such results of dropping points in such condition.

"I understand in football mistakes are there but we can't keep letting this thing happen. We need to improve tactically and get good results for our fans," he explained.

However, the coach said he will use the international breaks and the Mapinduzi Cup tournament to improve his squad as they have a lot to catch up on. The 2-2 draw leaves Simba in third place as they collected 23 points, behind their great rivals Young Africans who have 27 points, and Azam Fc on top of the mainland league with 31 points.

However, after their dramatic draw with Simba, KMC head coach Abdi Hamid Moallin is so proud of his team as they managed to fight well until the end of the game which made them earn one point against one of the toughest teams in the league.

"We worked very hard before the game, that's why my players gave their best on the pitch and I am proud of my team's performance as they showed a competitive game," he explained.

The Somalian tactician who recently his name was in the shortlist of the best Coach of the Year Award for Somalia seemed to be so happy as he explained that their game plan worked well that's why Simba failed to go home with three points.

"We played the game while we knew Simba had a defensive problem and we used the advantage through counter attacks, long range shots and it worked out that's why we earned a point," he explained.

KMC seized the lead in the 30th minute courtesy of Waziri Junior making the first half end in favour of the hosts.

In the second half, Simba came up rejuvenated and manage to get an equaliser through a spot kick which was converted by Saido Ntibazonkiza in the 57th minute before Jean Baleke scored the lead in the 58th.

But, playing with composure, the Kinondoni boys made a late comeback as Waziri bagged his brace in the 88th minute to cancel Baleke's goal after Simba's goalie Ayoub Lakred punched the ball in the direction of the on-rushing striker who coolly tapped the ball in the back of the net to make the score 2-2 with few minutes left before the final whistle.

KMC, are now in 4th place in the league log after playing 14 games winning five matches, drawing six, losing three to earn 21 points.