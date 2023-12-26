Tanzania Begins Drill for 2023 Afcon

DAR ES SALAAM: National Team coach Adel Amrouche said the friendly duel between Kilimanjaro Stars and Zanzibar Heroes will help to sharpen his squad ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals.

The two teams will battle in the grand opening ceremony of Amaan Stadium slated tomorrow in Zanzibar whose guest of honour is expected to be Zanzibar President Hussein Ali Mwinyi.

"It is a good platform for our players to come together and play as we prepare for the upcoming AFCON games of which we need to do well to stand a good chance of doing well in our group," Amrouche said in Dar es Salaam yesterday.

He has since assembled 25 players for tomorrow's tense encounter with skipper Mbwana Samatta missing from the list of four strikers who have been trusted for the game.

The full squad comprises the following players:

Goalkeepers: Aishi Manula (Simba), Beno Kakolanya (Singida Fountain Gate) and Kwesi Kawawa (Karislunds IF, Sweden).

Defenders: Bakari Mwamnyeto (Young Africans), Dickson Job (Young Africans), Lusajo Mwaikenda (Azam), Nickson Kibabage (Young Africans), Israel Mwenda (Simba), Adam Kasa (IFK Haninge, Sweden), Zioni Nditi (Aldershot Town, England), Mark John (Kingston FC, Australia), Miano Danito (Villena CF, Spain) and Mohamed Hussein (Simba).

Midfielders: Adolf Bitegeko (Volsungur IF, Iceland), Yusuph Kagoma (Singida Fountain Gate), Roberto Yohana (Forfar Athletic, Scotland), Mzamiru Yassin (Simba), Edwin Balua (Tanzania Prisons), Said Hamis (Jedinstov UB, Serbia), Tarryn Allarakhia (Wealdstone, England) and Sospeter Bajana (Azam).

Strikers: Ladaki Chasambi (Mtibwa Sugar), Abdul Suleiman (Azam), Simon Msuva and Kibu Denis (Simba).

For Zanzibar Heroes, their squad is under the tutelage of coach Hemed Morocco and he already paraded a list of 29 players who are in camp rehearsing for the encounter.

Feisal Salum (Azam), Mudathir Yahya (Young Africans) and Ibrahim Bacca (Young Africans) are among the well-known players decorating Zanzibar Heroes teams.

However, in the AFCON finals, the country's envoys are packed in group F and their first game unfolds on January 17th when they play against Morocco in the opening match of the group.

Thereafter, Tanzania will go head to head versus Zambia on January 21st before winding up their campaign versus DR Congo on January 24th in another entertaining match for the country's representatives.

