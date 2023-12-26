Mauritius: Minister of State for Foreign Trade of the United Arab Emirates Pays Courtesy Call On PM

22 December 2023
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)

The Minister of State for Foreign Trade of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, paid a courtesy call, today, on the Prime Minister, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, at the New Treasury Building in Port Louis.

In a statement, Dr Zeyoudi said that the meeting with the Prime Minister was very cordial. Discussions focused mainly on the bilateral economic relations between the UAE and Mauritius. He indicated that both countries will be signing the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) which according to him will take the economic relations to next level.

The UAE, he highlighted, will be signing for the first time an Agreement with an African country. This cooperation will be highly beneficial as it will allow flow of investments, and goods and services from both sides, he pointed out.

Collaboration in the hospitality, fisheries, agricultural, and energy sectors were also discussed, he underscored.

