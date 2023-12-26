Mauritius-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement Negotiations Concluded With the Signature of a Joint Statement

22 December 2023
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)

The signing ceremony of a joint statement to mark the conclusion of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) Negociations between Mauritius and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), was held, today, at the Caudan Arts Centre, Port Louis.

Signatories were the Attorney General and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade, Mr Maneesh Gobin, and the Minister of State for Foreign Trade of the UAE, Dr Thani Bin Al Ahmed Zeyoudi. The Chief Negotiator and Assistant Under-Secretary for International Trade Affairs, Mr Juma Al Kait and other eminent personalities were present for the occasion.

The objective of the Agreement is to strengthen trade relations between the two countries, particularly through the reduction or elimination of tariffs on trade in goods and the elimination of non-tariff barriers on trade in goods.

Read the original article on Government of Mauritius.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Government of Mauritius. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.