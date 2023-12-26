Mauritius-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement Negotiations Concluded With the Signature of a Joint Statement

The signing ceremony of a joint statement to mark the conclusion of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) Negociations between Mauritius and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), was held, today, at the Caudan Arts Centre, Port Louis.

Signatories were the Attorney General and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade, Mr Maneesh Gobin, and the Minister of State for Foreign Trade of the UAE, Dr Thani Bin Al Ahmed Zeyoudi. The Chief Negotiator and Assistant Under-Secretary for International Trade Affairs, Mr Juma Al Kait and other eminent personalities were present for the occasion.

The objective of the Agreement is to strengthen trade relations between the two countries, particularly through the reduction or elimination of tariffs on trade in goods and the elimination of non-tariff barriers on trade in goods.