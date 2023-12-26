Tunisia: Local Elections - Preliminary Results in Sousse

26 December 2023
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Preliminary results of December 24 local elections in the governorate of Sousse following manual and automated vote counting by the regional election authority.

1/Delegation of Sousse- Sidi Abdelhamid:

-Constituency of Sidi Abdelhamid :Radhouan Tabib-138 votes

-Constituency of Kesibet Chhat :Abdelfatah Rezgui-260 votes

-Constituency of Ibn Khaldoun :Najib Deriî-146 votes

-Constituency of Tayeb Mhiri-1 :Chaker Khlifa - 98 votes

-Constituency of Tayeb Mhiri-2: Ridha Mejri- 276 votes

2/Delegation of Sousse-Erriadh :

-Constituency of Erriadh-1: Riadh Hrig : 333 votes

-Constituency of Erriadh-2 :Salim Baldi : 243 votes

-Constituency of Ezzouhour: Ridha Zolfani : 388 votes

-Constituency of Hammam Maarouf-Riadh-1: Marouen Gana - 330 votes

-Constituency of Hammam Maarouf-Riadh-2 :Yousra Ben Ltifa 144 votes

