Tunisia: Local Elections - Preliminary Results in Sousse

Tunis/Tunisia — Preliminary results of December 24 local elections in the governorate of Sousse following manual and automated vote counting by the regional election authority.
1/Delegation of Sousse- Sidi Abdelhamid:
-Constituency of Sidi Abdelhamid :Radhouan Tabib-138 votes
-Constituency of Kesibet Chhat :Abdelfatah Rezgui-260 votes
-Constituency of Ibn Khaldoun :Najib Deriî-146 votes
-Constituency of Tayeb Mhiri-1 :Chaker Khlifa - 98 votes
-Constituency of Tayeb Mhiri-2: Ridha Mejri- 276 votes
2/Delegation of Sousse-Erriadh :
-Constituency of Erriadh-1: Riadh Hrig : 333 votes
-Constituency of Erriadh-2 :Salim Baldi : 243 votes
-Constituency of Ezzouhour: Ridha Zolfani : 388 votes
-Constituency of Hammam Maarouf-Riadh-1: Marouen Gana - 330 votes
-Constituency of Hammam Maarouf-Riadh-2 :Yousra Ben Ltifa 144 votes