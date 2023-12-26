South Africa: Community Champion of the Year - Gift of the Givers' Ali Sablay Is the Humanitarian You Need in a Crisis

analysis

The Gift of the Givers project manager says he was taught humanitarianism by his parents and sees the work he does as a calling.

Trying to pin down Gift of the Givers project manager Ali Sablay is almost as difficult as seeing him sit down for a break.

He is always first to call, to roll up his sleeves and get to whoever needs help the most. Not afraid to pitch in with handing out building materials or food parcels to those in need, Sablay is the person you need in a crisis.

Born and raised in Rylands Estate in Cape Town, Sablay was taught humanitarianism by his parents. Sablay says this is where a humanitarian love for others grew. "I could remember many people coming to my parents' house in the week, knocking on the door, on the window, ringing the bell and asking for something to eat.

"Although we didn't have much, my dad always taught us that even if we give our last R1, at least we have a family together. We don't know what difference that R1 will [make] to that man and his family. It was just an easy flow and that's how the journey started," he said.

It was 13 years ago on 29 November 2010 - on his mother's birthday - that Sablay would enter an organisation...