Sudan Conflict - RSF Clash With SLM-AW Faction in Western Jebel Marra

Jebel Marra / Zalingei — Dozens of people were killed and wounded in the area of Nierteti in the western part of Jebel Marra, Central Darfur, after violent clashes that erupted between the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and the Sudan Liberation Movement (SLM-AW), led by Abdelwahid El Nur, on Saturday and Sunday. Many families in the Central Darfur capital of Zalingei continue to experience dire living conditions.

Speaking to Radio Dabanga on Monday, sources explained that clashes occurred because of RSF attacks near Nierteti, and according to witnesses, rebel combatants from the SLM-AW.

Based in the western part of Jebel Marra, SLM-AW combatants fiercely battled the RSF for two days. The battles led to several deaths on both sides as well as among Jebel Marra residents, with many survivors fleeing to the top of Jebel Marra. Witnesses confirmed that clashes stopped on Monday after the two sides agreed to form a committee to resolve the matter.

Zalingei

Many families in Zalingei, capital of Central Darfur, continue to experience dire living conditions as a result of the war, now in its ninth month.

In October, Dabanga reported that the RSF shelled and blocked access to El Hasahisa camp for the displaced in Zalingei, Central Darfur, leading to a scarcity of vital resources.

Prior to this, some 3,000 families had fled to the northern neighbourhoods of Zalingei and to El Hasahisa and Hamidiya camps for displaced people in the outskirts of the city, fleeing SAF-RSF clashes.

Ishag Abakar, a resident of one of the shelters, told Radio Dabanga that they live in difficult conditions due "limited savings, a lack of income to provide for living needs, and the absence of humanitarian organizations".

The Sudanese Awafi Organisation has started to implement several projects to support war-affected families in Zalingei. Awafi's project coordinator, Misbah Eisa, told Radio Dabanga of several projects now underway in Zalingei.

"We are providing monthly cash support for 500 families at $50 each. Health projects include the construction of latrines in shelters, the distribution of mosquito nets to 500 breastfeeding and pregnant women, and the provision of clean drinking water."

Eisa explained that "Awafi started a project to support grassroots bodies that promote social peace through community forums and dialogues, in addition to supporting the initiative to provide psychological support to those affected by the war."

"Nowadays all the residents of Zalingei need aid, and we should not forget that the older displaced people living in camps in the neighbourhood of the state capital also need assistance. They seem to have been forgotten by UN organisations and agencies and are in dire need of aid," he added.