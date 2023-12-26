Kenya: Archbishop Kivuva Says He Will Not Bless Any Same Sex Union

Nairobi — Mombasa Catholic Archbishop Martin Kivuva has said that he is not going to bless any couple of the same sex stressing that homosexuality defies the Christian teachings.

Addressing the media Monday, the archbishop said together with his colleagues is not going to accept the command of blessing homosexual couples, stressing that this defies what blessings are meant to do.

"I'm not blessing same-sex Unions, no, we are not blessing same-sex marriages. Others are bringing me their bicycles to bless another one his car. Blessings is to bring goodness and the grace of God in everything that we do," he said.

The archbishops said that the catholic church has specific criteria for conducting marriage blessings.

"Do not think that we bless just like that, a father investigates the nature of the marriage, and that is why we are saying that the intention of the mass, and we as Catholics have a criteria, we don't just bless," he said.

He stated that the church does not have any room for homosexuals and it is unnegotiable, stressing that the act has always been condemned since the deep past.

"Marriages of people from the same sex either by women or men, that is unnegotiable," he said.

The archbishop stressed that the African culture particularly in Kenya condemns this kind of act, and has urged Kenyans, and people from different religions to take a step and make decisions on what is good to do.