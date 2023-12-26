South Africa: Businessperson of the Year - Ncumisa Ndelu Teaches Women Financial Literacy and Strategic Shopping

analysis

The 1 Family 1 Stockpile founder has about a million followers building a healthy relationship with money.

More than 7,000 of you voted for frugal living expert and financial literacy coordinator Ncumisa Ndelu as Businessperson of the Year.

The founder of says the inspiration behind the group continues to be her need to see women progress.

"Before starting the group, I had observed a lot of women and their spending habits and I was just not happy. When you're looking at a person buying, and you see them spending their money like they don't work for it, as if the money has been gifted to them, or that it doesn't belong to them," Ndelu told Daily Maverick.

"I started the group to encourage women to use their money wisely; to take ownership of their money. Women need to let stores know that it's their money; it's the store that must beg and compete for your money, not you throwing your money at them."

Ndelu, a communications specialist by profession, started her frugal living platforms in 2016 on Facebook. The initial group has since expanded into a group for mothers with children under four called , and another for travel enthusiasts named .

The 1 Family 1 Stockpile group is centred on the financial literacy of women and...