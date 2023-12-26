Kenya: You Need to Employ Teachers Properly, Permanently and Pensionable - Raila to Govt

Nairobi — Azimio la Umoja one Kenya coalition leader Raila Odinga has urged the government to employ teachers permanently and not on contract.

Speaking in Siaya, the Opposition leader said that hiring teachers on contract has contributed to the degrading education system in Kenya.

Odinga has beseeched the government to put more money into the education sector and stop underpaying and overtaxing teachers.

"You need to employ, teachers properly, permanently and pensionable. Put more money in education and you are also underpaying the teachers and overtaxing them, this has got consequences in terms of lowering the standards of education in our country," he said.

He has slammed the Kenya Kwanza government over poor quality of education claiming that the government has not been able to execute its mandate in delivering quality education to Kenyan children.

He stressed that the education system in Kenya lacks transparency and accountability due to cases such as exam rigging of and the government needs to improve on that.

"Ensure that there is transparency and there is no rigging, in the education. When you have a situation where school children have to go to court to demand to be told the proper results that they received in their examination, something is terribly wrong," he said.

Odinga claimed that if the Azimio government had been in power it would have guaranteed free education to every child in Kenya from the lower level to the higher level.