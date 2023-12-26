Kenya: Barasa Urges Parents to Prepare Themselves to Pay Fees As Learners Return to School January

26 December 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Ken Muthomi

Nairobi — Kakamega Governor, Fernandes Barasa, has called upon parents to prepare as learners set to return to schools in January.

He said this in Holy Spirit Bulimbo Catholic Church, Matungu Sub-County where he congregants for Christmas celebrations.

"I also call on parental vigilance as learners prepare to return to school in January," the governor said on X formerly known as Twitter.

This comes after the education cabinet secretary Ezekiel Machogu, announced that Early Childhood Development (ECD), primary and secondary schools are set to resume for term one of the 2024 academic calendar on January 8.

"It is instructive that Early Childhood Development, Primary, and Secondary schools will open for the commencement of the first term studies on January 8, 2024, except form one student who will report to their new institutions on January 15," he stated.

The Governor and the Kakamega first lady urged Christians to celebrate the festive season with love unity and compassion urging Kakamega residents to celebrate the festive season with their neighbor and the vulnerable.

"I urge the people of Kakamega County to celebrate the festive season with neighbors and the vulnerable," he said.

