South Africa: Hero Six - Trevor Comes Home

YohWhatAYear: Scrolla.Africa is counting down the heroes and horrors of 2023. At number six on the nice list is the comedian Trevor Noah.

Trevor Noah was for a long time and may still be South Africa's most successful export.

When the comedian decided to step down from his role as the host of The Daily Show, many wondered what his next step would be. And when he announced his next stand-up comedy tour, South Africans would not have been blamed for thinking they might be excluded.

But not this time. Trevor Noah was coming home for the first time in years.

The 39-year-old performed 12 shows during his tour of South Africa and was still as funny as ever.

But then reports started emerging that he had allegedly been paid by the government to promote South Africa.

And although he did praise his home country a lot during his performances, he denied the allegations.

Some time after the show, Trevor Noah appeared in an advertisement which highlighted how great South Africa is - which seemed to underscore the allegations.

But whether he was paid or not, it is easy to see that the comedian truly loves South Africa and will promote it regardless of whether or not it benefits him.

His year got even better when he announced a new podcast run by Spotify and when he claimed the Erasmus Prize, becoming the first comedian in 60 years to do so.

He was also nominated for a Golden Globe award for the first time in his career.

It has been some year for Trevor Noah.