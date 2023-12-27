Zimbabwe: Police Launch Investigation Following Viral Video of Minors Drinking Alcohol

27 December 2023
New Zimbabwe (London)

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has launched an investigation after a viral video of minors publicly drinking beer in Harare's CBD went viral.

The video which has been circulating on various social media platforms is said to have been captured on Christmas day.

The footage captured a group of young boys between 5 and 10 years of age consuming alcohol seemingly with their parents' knowledge.

In the video, one of the minors is heard telling his mother that someone was taking footage of them.

"Mom, someone is taking us pictures," the boy shouted.

In a statement Tuesday, ZRP said they were in the process of pinpointing the venue, determining the identities of individuals implicated, and identifying the parents and the person who sold alcohol to them.

"The ZRP has taken note of a viral social media video, especially on WhatsApp platforms where minors (young boys) are openly seen drinking beer in a public place in Harare CBD.

"Investigations are now underway with a view of identifying the place, the young boys, their parents and the person who might have facilitated the acquisition of the alcohol by the minors," police said.

