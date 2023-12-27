Rwanda: 'Ni Forever' By the Ben Returns to YouTube After 20 Hours

The Ben, a sensational Rwandan music artiste, has successfully brought back his latest release, 'Ni Forever,' to his YouTube channel after it was taken down for copyright reasons.

The song, which was trending in Kigali, unexpectedly disappeared from YouTube on Christmas evening, Monday, December 25.

The removal was a result of a copyright claim filed by Drone Skyline Ltd, a drone operator, who alleged unauthorised use of their footage.

The song serves as a heartfelt vow from The Ben to his wife, as they recently had their religious ceremony on December 23.

In a statement shared on his social media platforms on Tuesday morning, December 26, The Ben assured his fans that his technical team was actively working to resolve the copyright issue.

He promised his fans that the song's video would be back on YouTube as soon as possible.

"Please know that our dedicated technical team is actively engaged in resolving this issue. I assure you that your favorite song's video will be back on YouTube, where it belongs, in no time," The Ben stated.

His statement was addressed on Tuesday, just seven hours before the song returned to his YouTube channel.

The track has already gained immense popularity in the Rwandan music scene, accumulating over 1.5 million views within 10 days of its release.

'Ni Forever' marks The Ben's first new song since his collaboration with Diamond Platnumz in January 2022.