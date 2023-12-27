Kenya: Pressure Mounts for DPP, DCI to Complete Probe on Murder of Slain Meru Blogger 'Sniper'

Pressure continue to mount over investigations into the murder of slain Meru blogger Daniel Muthiani commonly known as Sniper.

President William Ruto's insider Dennis Itumbi has joined Kenyans in questioning the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI and the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) over their silence on the matter.

Itumbi in a post shared on his official X app account questioned what he alluded to be an apparent delay by the investigators to bring those culpable for the cold blood murder to book.

"So, a SUSPECT in the abduction of SNIPER was arrested, but @ODPP_KE did NOT give DIRECTIONS on how to proceed. @DCI_Kenya told court they were waiting for the DPP. Why the delay Mr. DPP? Why is DPP silent internally and publicly?" lamented Itumbi.

His remarks come against the backdrop of controversial Lawyer Miguna Miguna questioning the deafening silence by the Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome on the investigations of the murder of Muthiani.

Miguna agitated for Kenyans to demand answers from top security officials over the truth on the slain Meru blogger terming his murder as a show of a culture of impunity thriving in the country.

"Kenya is a violent society that has been run over by the culture of impunity. On this Christmas Day, Kenyans demand to hear from the @DCI_Kenya and Japheth Koome about the BARBARIC MURDER of Sniper! "he said on his X platform.

Muthiani's body was found dumped in Mutonga River in Tharaka Nithi County on December 16, 2023.A postmortem examination conducted by government pathologist Johansen Oduor at the Marimanti Level 4 hospital Mortuary in Tharaka Nithi, Meru County revealed that he died after being strangled on the neck.

Sniper's body had marks on his neck, he had fractured ribs and showed injuries on his head which suggested that he was strangled and he exhibited signs of a person who had lacked oxygen.