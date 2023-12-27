South Africa: Student Sues After Assault on School Grounds - South African News Briefs - December 27, 2023

Student Sues Over School Rape, Seeking R5.1 Million

A teenager who was tied up and raped by two pupils on a school's premises when she was eight years old is suing the government for R5.1 million in damages, reports News24. The former pupil of Kutumela-Molefi Intermediate Farm School, outside Pretoria, was sexually assaulted by two boys aged 10 and 14 on 11 June 2015 while waiting for transport to go home. She was in Grade 3. Two other Grade 2 pupils were also assaulted. According to an affidavit by the child's father, who may not be named to protect her identity, the horrific incident left the teenager emotionally scarred, and she has also suffered mental trauma, emotional stress, and depression. Her father says the child's school at the time of the incident was "grossly negligent" by not controlling, monitoring, and safeguarding its premises. The victim's father is suing government officials, including the Education Minister and the school's principal, seeking R5.1 million in damages, citing negligence for failing to protect the students and provide adequate post-assault support.

Zuma Warns Politicians Against Insulting New MK Party

Former President Zuma, fiery as ever, silenced critics of his fledgling MK Party, vowing to expose their secrets if they don't "zip it," reports TimesLIVE. Speaking in Verulam, he pledged the party's mission to liberate Black South Africans from the "tyranny" of the current African National Congress (ANC) leadership, urging supporters to be dialogue warriors and recruit. Though facing legal hurdles, the party, joined by Duduzile Zuma and Comrade Khumalo, confirmed its official status and distanced itself from splinter groups. Denying internal rifts, Khumalo branded rumors and tribalistic remarks as opportunistic lies, emphasizing the party's national identity.

Search Continues for 10 Missing After Ladysmith Floods

Flash floods in Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal have led to six fatalities, with at least 10 individuals missing, reports News24. Heavy rainfall on Christmas Eve caused the Bellspuit River to overflow onto the N11, damaging infrastructure and sweeping away vehicles. The search for missing individuals will resume, focusing on areas affected by the floods. Cogta MEC Bongiwe Sithole-Moloi reported severe damage to households and vehicles, including a double-cab carrying nine passengers, where three were found deceased and six are missing. Relief efforts have been initiated, providing essentials to those affected. Ladysmith has a history of susceptibility to floods due to its location in a floodplain, prompting the development of mitigation plans by the Provincial Disaster Management Centre (PDMC) and the allocation of funds for prevention projects in the Alfred Duma municipality.

More South African news