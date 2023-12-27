Kenya: Thugs Break Into Hospital, Steal Oxygen Cylinders Worth Sh270,000

Siaya — Police in Siaya are investigating an incident where unknown thugs broke into a store at Siaya county referral hospital and stole oxygen cylinders worth over Sh270,000.

Siaya county police commander, Cleti Kimaiyo said the theft was discovered on Christmas day at around 6.00 am.

He said that the hospital's head of maintenance, Joseph Odunga reported to the police that security guards who were changing shifts discovered that nine cylinders were missing in the process of handing over.

The police boss said that the cylinders are stored in an area that is always under 24 hour guard.

Kimaiyo said that police officers visited the scene, with preliminary investigations showing that the rear door was broken into.

He said that the two guards, Winnie Atieno and Rose Miyoyo have been locked up at Siaya police station to assist with investigations. -Kna