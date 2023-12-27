Kenya: Thugs Break Into Hospital, Steal Oxygen Cylinders Worth Sh270,000

26 December 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Siaya — Police in Siaya are investigating an incident where unknown thugs broke into a store at Siaya county referral hospital and stole oxygen cylinders worth over Sh270,000.

Siaya county police commander, Cleti Kimaiyo said the theft was discovered on Christmas day at around 6.00 am.

He said that the hospital's head of maintenance, Joseph Odunga reported to the police that security guards who were changing shifts discovered that nine cylinders were missing in the process of handing over.

The police boss said that the cylinders are stored in an area that is always under 24 hour guard.

Kimaiyo said that police officers visited the scene, with preliminary investigations showing that the rear door was broken into.

He said that the two guards, Winnie Atieno and Rose Miyoyo have been locked up at Siaya police station to assist with investigations. -Kna

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.