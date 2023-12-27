Kenya: Miguna Questions IG Koome's Silence on Murder of Meru Blogger Sniper

Nairobi — Controversial Lawyer Miguna Miguna has questioned the deafening silence by the Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome on the investigations of the murder of Meru blogger Daniel Muthiani commonly known as Sniper.

Miguna agitated for Kenyans to demand answers from top security officials over the truth on the slain Meru blogger terming his murder as a show of a culture of impunity thriving in the country.

"Kenya is a violent society that has been run over by the culture of impunity. On this Christmas Day, Kenyans demand to hear from the @DCI_Kenya and Japheth Koome about the BARBARIC MURDER of Sniper!"he said on his X platform.

A postmortem examination conducted by government pathologist Johansen Oduor at the Marimanti Level 4 hospital Mortuary in Tharaka Nithi, Meru County revealed that he died after being strangled on the neck.

Sniper's body had marks on his neck , he had fractured ribs and showed injuries on his head which suggested that he was strangled and he exhibited signs of a person who had lacked oxygen.

The Meru blogger was reported missing on December 2, 2023, and his body was found dumped in Mutonga River in Tharaka Nithi County on December 16, 2023.

"There were no signs of struggle and he seemed to have been completely subdued to a level that he could not fight back. We have taken some samples of organs that will be subjected to toxicology tests to establish whether there were substances used to achieve this," Oduor said.

Sniper's family, fellow bloggers, and political leaders have called for speedy investigations into the murder calling for those culpable to be brought to book.