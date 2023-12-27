Malawi: Education Ministry Dismisses Assertions On Paramount Holdings Limited Contract to Construct Inkosi Ya Makosi M'mbelwa University

Government of Malawi - through the Ministry of Education - has dismissed assertions that it bypassed some processes in the awarding of the contract for the construction of the long-awaited Inkosi ya Makosi M'mbelwa University in Mzimba.

Recently, the ministry announced that it had awarded Paramount Holdings Limited (PHL) and another company contracts to start the construction work early 2024, a development that riled some unscrupulous people, including those who failed in the bidding process, who started spreading lies that the government did not apply due diligence in awarding the contracts.

But the ministry's spokesperson Mphatso Nkuonera told this publication on Monday that the government followed all the procedures when awarding PHL an MK8.7 billion contract.

Nkuonera stated that PHL emerged as a successful bidder for the project and fulfilled all the requirements, challenging the aggrieved parties to engage the ministry if they have any other issues regarding the project.

"The Ministry of Education followed the due process in procurement and procedures to award Paramount Holdings Limited MK8.7 billion for the construction of Inkosi Ya Makhosi M'mbelwa University.

"Approvals for contract signing to Paramount Holdings Limited were sought from the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Authority (PPDA), Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), and Government Contract Unit (GCU). These institutions have the mandate to cross-check the eligibility of service providers and suppliers in the system," defends Nkuonera.

The Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Authority (PPDA), responsible for overseeing and regulating public procurement processes, defended its decision to grant a "no objection" to Paramount Holdings.

PPDA's public relations and communication manager Kate Tapiwa Kujaliwa, explained that the authority relied on information provided by the Ministry of Education in making its decision.

PHL directors said they submitted all bidding documents the ministry requested; hence, it was not surprising to have emerged as a successful bidder.

"All that you are hearing particularly negative stories about us is the work of our competitor in business. We are saving the people of Malawi with quality services. There is nothing sinister in awarding us the contract to construct Inkosi Ya Makhosi M'mbelwa University. We fear God when doing business with anyone. So, currently, we are also in a fertilizer importation contract with the Malawi government. Let's help the current leadership with good works while the local media also must carry positive stories, not always negative ones that try to tarnish someone's image," he urged.