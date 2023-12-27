Kenya Ports Authority Says Electric Fault Might Have Caused Explosion on Ship

27 December 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Ken Muthomi

Nairobi — The Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) says an electric fault might have caused an explosion on a ship that was under repair Tuesday.

According to a statement by the authority, the incident occurred while the oil ship was docked near the African Marine Terminal in Liwatoni, Likoni which left some parts of the ship damaged.

KPA stated that one crew member who was on the deck watch sustained a minor head injury and was rushed to the hospital and he is in stable condition.

"KPA Harbour Tag Simba III is equipped with firefighting capability and contained the fire by 12:35 nearly an hour after the incident was reported by the master of the ship to the KPA tower," the authority said.

Witnesses said the explosion was accompanied by a ball of fire and black smoke,

Mombasa Central Police OCPD Maxwel Agoro said they are still investigating the incident.

"Experts are analyzing the scene to know what happened. We will release a detailed report on the same," said the police boss.

